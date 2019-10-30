It's not even November and tweeps are already planning for 2020 via #In2020We
While some are working the hardest to conclude 2019 with a bang, Twitter is over that and is planning on what to get right in 2020. There are just 62 days left until the new year and tweeps already have plans.
Using #In2020We, people have shared their wishes and aspirations for next year. While some are light and funny, others are focused on serious issues such as starting businesses to create employment and taking mental illness seriously.
Here's a glimpse into some of the 2020 resolutions:
#In2020We are drinking our water and securing bigger bags pic.twitter.com/673RzTWvZp— Thatharingo (@Thabz_Zincume) October 29, 2019
#In2020We are buying apartments, we are going back to school, we are defeating mental illnesses, we are being happy.— Keabetswe♡♕ (@Keabie_S) October 28, 2019
#In2020We should retire at 55 so that we can decrease youth unemployment rate pic.twitter.com/g4KOJ7YnG3— Luda (@CMagonyane) October 29, 2019
#In2020We are making therapy as normal as going to a GP for a check when one has a headache. No more suicide 😭❤️🌬️— Tsholofelo_M👑 (@Mokopanele_T) October 28, 2019
#In2020We support local businesses and music. Entlek start now and let us carry that vibe to 2020 🔥.— 21 November 👑🎈🎉🌈 (@Thee_Unicxrn_) October 28, 2019
Anyone who has a business, comment and get customers!!!! ❤
#In2020We Test for HIV before we have Sex pic.twitter.com/S9Qc9wPVQr— °AMO°🙇🏽♂️🔥 (@_AIMO_) October 28, 2019
#In2020We stop killing and abusing women who dont wanna sleep with us . pic.twitter.com/XsMfvOwXHW— Fanny (@fanny_miz) October 28, 2019
#In2020We Focus more on building our future together instead of sex and hoeing! pic.twitter.com/AxAfElVwNG— Lost In Mzansi 🇿🇦 (@Offensive_RK) October 29, 2019
#In2020We are building houses, getting our first cars and getting married before the year ends..😌😍😇🙏It is done in Jesus name!— Nhlanhla Cherrol Skosana (@NhlanhlaCherrol) October 29, 2019