It's not even November and tweeps are already planning for 2020 via #In2020We

While some are working the hardest to conclude 2019 with a bang, Twitter is over that and is planning on what to get right in 2020. There are just 62 days left until the new year and tweeps already have plans.

Using #In2020We, people have shared their wishes and aspirations for next year. While some are light and funny, others are focused on serious issues such as starting businesses to create employment and taking mental illness seriously.

Here's a glimpse into some of the 2020 resolutions: