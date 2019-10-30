Lifestyle

It's not even November and tweeps are already planning for 2020 via #In2020We

30 October 2019 - 07:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
It's not even November yet and tweeps already have 2020 resolutions.
It's not even November yet and tweeps already have 2020 resolutions.
Image: iStock

While some are working the hardest to conclude 2019 with a bang, Twitter is over that and is planning on what to get right in 2020. There are just 62 days left until the new year and tweeps already have plans.

Using #In2020We, people have shared their wishes and aspirations for next year. While some are light and funny, others are focused on serious issues such as starting businesses to create employment and taking mental illness seriously. 

Here's a glimpse into some of the 2020 resolutions:

MORE

Going, going, gone: A timeline of Mmusi Maimane's troubles

While the DA initially took “collective responsibility” for its poor showing at the polls, it soon became apparent that its leader Mmusi Maimane ...
Politics
6 days ago

Social media reacts to Helen Zille's appointment as the DA's federal executive council chair

Social media reactions have been pouring in since Helen Zille was announced federal executive council chair of the DA on Sunday
News
1 week ago

DA leadership stints must be limited to a decade, advises review panel

The DA review panel headed by Ryan Coetzee, who worked with former leader Tony Leon and businessman Michiel le Roux, has recommended that the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema is ready for the hols, but can you guess what he'll be listening ... Lifestyle
  2. I spent half of this year struggling financially, admits Samthing Soweto Lifestyle
  3. Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the ... Lifestyle
  4. IN PICTURES | Now & then: the evolution of the VW Golf Lifestyle
  5. Cape Town's Bo-Kaap could be SA's first contribution to Lego, if you vote for ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The future of Eskom: Gordhan's report in a nutshell
Explainer: All you need to know about Joburg cyber attack
X