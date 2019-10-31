All hail Kuhle Adams & Jamie-Lee Domburg, winners of the SABC3 presenter search

After 13 weeks of gruelling challenges, 26-year-old Jamie-Lee Domburg and 23-year-old Kuhle Adams beat 2,500 entrants to win the SABC3 presenter search.

The women were crowned on Wednesday evening at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. They will start their duties as the new additions to the Expresso Morning Show on Monday.

Port Elizabeth-born Adams is no stranger to auditioning and television presenting. SA was first introduced to her in 2017, during an MTV Base VJ search competition, where she ended her journey in the top three.

“I don't know what to say to those who have voted for me because they will never understand. It's a thank you from a much deeper level, a thank you of understanding, of persevering through this journey with me. I appreciate that you guys gave me the nod and you support my talent.”

For plus-size model and actress Jamie-Lee Domburg, this is a second chance at life and one that allows her to live her dream. An emotional Domburg said the Expresso gig could not have come at a better time.