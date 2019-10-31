All hail Kuhle Adams & Jamie-Lee Domburg, winners of the SABC3 presenter search
After 13 weeks of gruelling challenges, 26-year-old Jamie-Lee Domburg and 23-year-old Kuhle Adams beat 2,500 entrants to win the SABC3 presenter search.
The women were crowned on Wednesday evening at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. They will start their duties as the new additions to the Expresso Morning Show on Monday.
Port Elizabeth-born Adams is no stranger to auditioning and television presenting. SA was first introduced to her in 2017, during an MTV Base VJ search competition, where she ended her journey in the top three.
“I don't know what to say to those who have voted for me because they will never understand. It's a thank you from a much deeper level, a thank you of understanding, of persevering through this journey with me. I appreciate that you guys gave me the nod and you support my talent.”
For plus-size model and actress Jamie-Lee Domburg, this is a second chance at life and one that allows her to live her dream. An emotional Domburg said the Expresso gig could not have come at a better time.
“I'm a single mother. I have a 10-month-old son and when I heard about the auditions, I asked my mother to give me one last chance to prove that I can do something with my life.”
Growing up in Steenberg, Cape Town, Jamie-Lee said the odds were mostly against her, but with Monday and the start of her career around the corner, she is ready to apply all the lessons she learnt in the competition.
“I learnt that I must always stay humble, as there is always room for improvement. I have to always remember that 'you are not the best'. I came here for a journey and to better myself. I will go out there and be authentically myself.”
The last four contestants in the competition took part in a challenge to decide the winners. It involved Adams, Domburg and fellow competitors Nathaneal Davids and Deen Woodman interviewing SA actors Khanyi Mbau and Anga Makubalo, Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi and COO of McDonald's SA Jo-Ann de Wet.
The contestants received feedback from the interviewees and judges Thando Thabethe, Dr Musa Mthombeni and Roger Goode.
“It was intense, but luckily for me I'm mostly away from my family and friends. They did ask me how it all went and I said 'there's a week before we find out'." Kuhle's sister, who was seated next to her when the news was announced, jumped out of her chair with excitement.
“Keeping this from my mother was difficult. I told her some sob story. It was difficult, but I knew I had to keep it from my mom because she would have called everyone,” said Jamie-Lee.