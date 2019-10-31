'Am I even worthy?' Bonang on winning an E! People's Choice Award

On hearing the news, Matheba said she cried. "I cried, I really did cry. After crying I called my mom and spoke to her on the phone. My mom is somebody who is very spiritual and believes in prayer, so I had a prayer session with her."

Matheba described the win as "an out-of-body experience".

"It's one of those things that will probably not hit me until I get to [the awards] and I have seen everything around me ... It's one of those things you don't dream of. It's one of those things that you can't even, you know, put in your plans. It's an honour. It's huge."

Despite a string of other awards this past year, including a global social media award, Matheba said this one was "an honour".

"I think the timing is the most important thing for me, for E! Entertainment to recognise the African continent right now ... to see the African continent for what it is right now, and I think for myself to be at the peak of my career."

Matheba, famed for her dedicated fans known as the B Force, said she was grateful for the passion they have for her.

"Are you guys absolutely kidding me? Did you actually do this? For real? Am I even worthy? Words cannot even describe this. They are intentional with their love, so I need to be intentional with my love and the love I put in my craft."

• The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Santa Monica in the US on Monday, November 11 2019 from 4am CAT on E! (DStv channel 124).

• This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE. Visit the SMag section for all the latest lifestyle news.