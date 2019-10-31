Taylor Swift has been declared the 'Artist of the Decade'

Taylor Swift will be crowned ‘Artist of the Decade' at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The singer — who is also up for awards including: Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video for You Need to Calm Down, Favourite Female Pop/Rock Artist, Favourite Album for Lover and Favourite Artist in Adult Contemporary — will be handed the honour at the event, to be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on November 24.

Swift — who has won more AMAs than any other artist in this decade over the course her 13-year career — is famous for hit songs such as Love Story, Bad Blood, Blank Space and Shake It Out, among many others, and is also expected to perform on stage at the event to celebrate her biggest hits as part of the occasion.