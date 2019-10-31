Lifestyle

Taylor Swift has been declared the 'Artist of the Decade'

31 October 2019 - 12:51 By AFP Relaxnews
Taylor Swift has won more American Music Awards than any other artist this decade.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift will be crowned ‘Artist of the Decade' at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The singer — who is also up for awards including: Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video for You Need to Calm Down, Favourite Female Pop/Rock Artist, Favourite Album for Lover and Favourite Artist in Adult Contemporary — will be handed the honour at the event, to be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on November 24.

Swift — who has won more AMAs than any other artist in this decade over the course her 13-year career — is famous for hit songs such as Love Story, Bad Blood, Blank Space and Shake It Out, among many others, and is also expected to perform on stage at the event to celebrate her biggest hits as part of the occasion.

WATCH | The music video for Taylor Swift's track 'You Need To Calm Down' - it's been nominated for the Favourite Music Video award at the 2019 American Music Awards

Commenting on Swift's influence and contribution to the music industry, Mark Bacco, executive VP programming and development of Dick Clark Productions said in a statement that: "Taylor's impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular.

"We're thrilled to honour her as our artist of the decade and can't wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!"

Her latest accolade follows the recent release of her seventh studio album, Lover, in August, and the unveil of an accompanying fashion capsule collection by the same name with designer Stella McCartney (via The Hollywood Reporter). 

