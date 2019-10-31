Terrifying page-turners: 4 books for fans of creepy fiction

1. THE TWISTED ONES

by T. Kingfisher (Saga Press)

For her debut on the horror scene, T. Kingfisher has chosen to title her latest novel after a chilling quote from Welsh fantasist Arthur Machen's The White People, often regarded as one of the greatest horror tales ever written.

"Then I made faces like the faces on the rocks, and I twisted myself about like the twisted ones, and I lay down flat on the ground like the dead ones," the short story reads.

Just like in Machen's story, the plot of The Twisted Ones centres on a notebook. Melissa, who goes by the nickname Mouse, travels to North Carolina to clear out her late grandmother's home when she encounters her step-grandfather's journal.

As she reads deeper into the notebook, a long-hidden secret begins to unfold and Mouse finds herself encountering the terrifying creatures from the wood described in the diary.