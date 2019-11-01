'Game of Thrones' spin-off is coming and fans can’t deal

Game of Thrones may be over, but the dragons are coming!

On Wednesday, HBO announced that a prequel was coming to the American premium cable and satellite television network.

The series, about House Targaryen and based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, is titled House of the Dragon.

According to a CNBC report, the prequel takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will depict the stories of the Targaryen kings who long ruled Westeros.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will partner as showrunners, according to HBO, with both also working as executive producers, alongside Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Sapochnik will also direct the pilot and other episodes.