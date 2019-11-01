'Game of Thrones' spin-off is coming and fans can’t deal
Game of Thrones may be over, but the dragons are coming!
On Wednesday, HBO announced that a prequel was coming to the American premium cable and satellite television network.
The series, about House Targaryen and based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, is titled House of the Dragon.
According to a CNBC report, the prequel takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will depict the stories of the Targaryen kings who long ruled Westeros.
Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will partner as showrunners, according to HBO, with both also working as executive producers, alongside Martin and Vince Gerardis.
Sapochnik will also direct the pilot and other episodes.
#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019
The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm
The starting date for production of the 10-episode series has not been announced but that hasn't stopped fans expressing their excitement.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
Will be there from the start this time around 😍🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #HouseOfTheDragon https://t.co/keLc1SaHhC— 🔰Arun Mathivanan (@Arun_MUFC) October 31, 2019
It is almost impossible to unite our fandom, but I think we are all mostly happy about #HouseOfTheDragon, right? pic.twitter.com/8UAR1vwazz— GameofThrones Quotes (@ASOIAFQuotesGOT) October 31, 2019
anyway everybody say thank you Daenerys Targaryen— arwen 🌙 (@drogonsdaughter) October 30, 2019
we'll have #HouseOfTheDragon because of this legend pic.twitter.com/eCBlyGuxaX
House Targaryen Fire and Blood— mystique1117 (@mystique11171) October 30, 2019
-#fireandblood #HouseTargaryen #HouseOfTheDragon #targaryen pic.twitter.com/TVQwQfV6Ur
Game of Thrones is coming back with a spinoff series with Miguel Sapochnik as the show runner. This man gave us Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards, and The Long Night. Buckle in folks, we're about to see a whole lot more dragons! #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/WREkAXSTJr— Blaine Sieck (@blaine_sieck) October 30, 2019
Created by George R.R. Martin!!!! D&D nowhere nearrrrr it!!!! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/PgVIOSpNtN— Rickie (@RickieBorruto) October 30, 2019
I love my family but never forget the MOST ICONIC and SUPERIOR Targaryen: Queen Daenerys Stormborn, first of her name, mother of dragons, breaker of chains, khaleesi of the great grass sea, the unburnt. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/XWzZBr4q71— ℝίτα 🖤 (@JonxDanyy) October 30, 2019