Quitting smoking: is it harder for women to kick the habit than men?

New Canadian research has found that although most individuals find it tough to quit smoking, it appears to be even more difficult for women, who are half as likely to succeed as men.

Carried out by researchers at St Michael's Hospital, Toronto, the new study included 233 patients (35% female) who attended a smoking cessation clinic at the hospital at least twice between 2008 and 2018.

The participants had an average age of 56 and reported smoking an average of 18 cigarettes per day for 37 years.

To help them quit smoking, the participants all received individualised medical counselling, and if necessary, a prescription for medication such as nicotine replacement therapy (gum, lozenge, patch, inhaler, spray), bupropion and varenicline.

The findings, to be presented at the 2019 Canadian Cardiovascular Congress, showed that after six months in the programme, 25% of the participants had quit smoking and 29% had reduced the number of cigarettes smoked each day by more than 50%.

However, the researchers found that women were half as likely to quit smoking as men.