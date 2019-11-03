Books

As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël

Now, at the height of his brilliant career, they can’t stop looking, writes Michele Magwood, who spoke to the acclaimed performer about his first full-length memoir

On the cover of Nataniël's new book is a photograph of a young boy in a wonky crown, brandishing a sword. The collar of his kamerjas (dressing gown) is cotton wool, the crown is cardboard. The boy believes he is a king. He'd rather have been the queen. This is the young Nataniël in his very first show.



"It's a miracle that they didn't smother me," he says. "My father said to me before he died that one of the best things he did was not kill me when he had the chance because I looked after him for the second part of his life."..