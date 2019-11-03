How Bra Hugh's band plan to keep his spirit alive at the 2019 Heritage Festival

Hugh Masekela's band and vocalist Thandiswa Mazwai prepare to celebrate the late icon's music and put their spin on some classics

In the bowels of what used to be the Bassline in Newtown, Johannesburg, the strains of a familiar song emanate from a room somewhere down the corridor. As they get louder you can make out the familiar chorus of Fela Kuti's Lady - "If you call am woman, African woman no agree, She go say, she go say, 'I be lady oh' " - but, unlike the original, the words here are being sung by a woman.



Through a final door and the voice is revealed to be that of Thandiswa Mazwai, sitting on a chair, beginning her rehearsal with the Hugh Masekela Band ahead of their headline performance at this year's Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival next weekend...