Movie Review

More questions than answers about Notorious BIG's murder in 'City of Lies'

Despite strong performances by Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker, there's a lack of drama and suspense that hangs too heavily over much of this film

You would think that a police thriller starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker, based on a bestselling book about the investigation into the 1997 murder of rap legend Notorious BIG, would be worth some sort of publicity, some moderate hype and a decent spoonful of expectation.



But thanks to the off-screen behaviour of Depp during the film's shooting in 2017, director Brad Furman's City of Lies quietly arrives on SA screens this week with no word on whether it will ever see a release in the US...