Series Review
'Succession' gets even darker & more morally dubious in season 2
An epic saga of high-level power chess, this blackly comic tale of a super-rich and highly unlikeable family provides some of the year's best twists and turns
03 November 2019 - 00:00
The first season of creator Jesse Armstrong's blackly comic, super-rich family saga, Succession, provided us with some of the most unlikeable characters in recent television history.
The second season, which picks up the action days after the tragic conclusion of the first, takes the adventures, backstabbing and ruthless machinations of the media-mogul Roy family to darker, more morally dubious, tragic and less black-and-white terrain...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.