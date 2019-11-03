Series Review

'Succession' gets even darker & more morally dubious in season 2

An epic saga of high-level power chess, this blackly comic tale of a super-rich and highly unlikeable family provides some of the year's best twists and turns

The first season of creator Jesse Armstrong's blackly comic, super-rich family saga, Succession, provided us with some of the most unlikeable characters in recent television history.



The second season, which picks up the action days after the tragic conclusion of the first, takes the adventures, backstabbing and ruthless machinations of the media-mogul Roy family to darker, more morally dubious, tragic and less black-and-white terrain...