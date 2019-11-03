The ghosts of Fietas's vibrant past still linger on the streets of this Jozi 'slum'

Once renowned for its shops and bustling street life, this neighbourhood is now regarded as urban slum. But is poverty and neglect all there is to it? Mila de Villiers finds out

White, grimy, hollow-eyed inhabitants of all ages, leaning heavily against wire-mesh gates, abandoned dreams, sagging, unwashed curtains, drugs and brannas for the pain, paint peeling off red-brick walls, tattered furniture on concrete stoeps, car wrecks on blocks, rusted metal window frames, pit bulls chained to makeshift beams ...



Mention "Fietas" and the above imagery most likely comes to mind. But is this tight-knit community situated on the north-western side of Johannesburg purely home to the armblanke?..