Enter to win 5 double tickets to attend the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards

Tell us why you love gin to win a ticket to the awards on November 8

04 November 2019 - 09:17
The Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards take place on November 8 in Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/Ammentorp

Join us on a journey of discovery for gin drinkers as four local and four international finalists battle it out to win the title of “most loved gin" by our panel of judges and by South Africans across five cities.

The top four finalists of both the local and international categories of the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards in partnership with Makro and Fitch & Leedes have been announced.

View the finalists below:

Cheers to the finalists in the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards

The shortlisted finalists will be showcased at blind-tasting events at selected Makro stores on Saturday, October 26 2019
The awards celebrate the creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted gins and variants.

This year's competition saw more than 100 entries shortlisted to the top 4 local and top 4 international gins by judges, Louis Janse van Rensburg (aka The Bearded Gin Guy), Msizi James (5FM radio presenter), Amanda du Pont (actress, model, TV presenter), and Tiso Blackstar's magazine supplement publisher, Aspasia Karras.

The shortlisted finalists were showcased at blind-tasting events across five Makro Stores on October 26 where consumers tasted and voted for their favourites.

Event details:

Date: Friday, November 8
Time: 5pm
Venue: Cape Town
Entry is free.

Click here to enter and tell us why you love gin!

Winners will be selected based on the creativity of their answer and contacted via email.

