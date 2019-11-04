The awards celebrate the creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted gins and variants.

This year's competition saw more than 100 entries shortlisted to the top 4 local and top 4 international gins by judges, Louis Janse van Rensburg (aka The Bearded Gin Guy), Msizi James (5FM radio presenter), Amanda du Pont (actress, model, TV presenter), and Tiso Blackstar's magazine supplement publisher, Aspasia Karras.

The shortlisted finalists were showcased at blind-tasting events across five Makro Stores on October 26 where consumers tasted and voted for their favourites.

Enter to win 5 double tickets to attend the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards

Event details:

Date: Friday, November 8

Time: 5pm

Venue: Cape Town

Entry is free.

Click here to enter and tell us why you love gin!

Winners will be selected based on the creativity of their answer and contacted via email.