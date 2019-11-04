Huawei Watch GT 2 beats out Apple Watch 5 in battery-life battle

Both Apple and Huawei launched their latest smartwatch series this September – Apple Watch Series 5 and Huawei Watch GT 2. Apple Watch 5, which was launched earlier than Huawei Watch GT 2, has already received loads of feedback from users. It’s clear that when it comes to smartwatches, battery life is a global concern.

As officially announced, Apple Watch 5 may run for up to 18 hours with its Always-on Retina display function activated. However, many early adopters suggested that Apple Watch 5 has poor battery life compared with the previous two editions – less than 18 hours in some cases.

In tests conducted by some users, when used with iPhone, in its 18-hour battery cycle, Apple Watch 5 could be used to check the time 90 times, receive messages for 90 minutes, use the running app for 45 minutes, and play music via bluetooth for 30 minutes.