Win one of 5 double tickets to attend the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards

Tell us why you love gin to win a ticket to the awards on Friday

04 November 2019 - 09:17
The Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards take place on November 8 in Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/Ammentorp

Join us on a journey of discovery for gin drinkers as four local and four international finalists battle it to be named “most loved gin” by our panel of judges and by South Africans across five cities.

The top four finalists of both the local and international categories of the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards in partnership with Makro and Fitch & Leedes have been announced.

View the finalists in the article below:

Cheers to the finalists in the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards

The shortlisted finalists will be showcased at blind-tasting events at selected Makro stores on Saturday, October 26 2019
2 weeks ago

The awards celebrate the creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted gins and variants.

This year's competition saw more than 100 entries shortlisted for the top four local and top four international gins by judges Louis Janse van Rensburg (aka The Bearded Gin Guy), 5FM presenter Msizi James, model and TV personality Amanda du Pont, and Tiso Blackstar Group's magazine supplement publisher Aspasia Karras.

The shortlisted finalists were showcased on October 26 at blind-tasting events across five Makro stores, where consumers tasted and voted for their favourites.

Enter now to win one of five double tickets to attend the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards.

Event details:

  • Date: Friday November 8
  • Time: 5pm
  • Venue: Cape Town
  • Entry is free.

Click here to enter and tell us why you love gin!

Winners will be selected based on the creativity of their answer and contacted via email.

