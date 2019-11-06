LISTEN | George Michael's music lives on as bittersweet new single drops

George Michael's posthumous single This Is How (We Want You To Get High) will appear over the closing credits of the upcoming movie, Last Christmas.

Ahead of the film's release on November 8, the estate of the late musician has unveiled the bittersweet song that was recorded during Michael's final studio sessions.

This Is How (We Want You To Get High) finds the late vocalist chronicling a dysfunctional family in which the father was a "drinker" and a "toker", observing how parents can influence children with their bad lifestyle habits.

"Looking for a different space/Dreaming of a sunnier day/Oh, it never came, how could it have baby/Where the present meets the past/It's hard to be more than we've seen", Michael sings at the end of the song.

As The Telegraph pointed out, This Is How (We Want You To Get High) is one of the four songs that the musician completed for an album he was recording at the time of his death on Christmas Day 2016.

"They are great songs. George was in a good space, excited about the future, confident that he was going to come back with a bang. It would have been an upbeat positive album, a 21st Century Faith. It's a shame it wasn't finished," James Jackman, who was Michael's co-writer and co-producer, told the British newspaper.