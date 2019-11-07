Lifestyle

POLL | Millennials, how well do you know these tools used more than 40 years ago?

07 November 2019 - 08:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Millennials, how much has technology taken over your lives? Take this quiz and let us know.
Image: iStock / Drazen Lovric

A quiz from BuzzFeed, titled “Sorry, if you're under 40 there is no way you will pass this quiz”, has got people's heads spinning. How well would you do?

It's interesting to learn about the tools that were used decades ago.

Many, such as the cigarette lighter and drive-in speakers, have been modified. Some, such as that metal ice-cube tray, are extinct. 

We'd like you to take this quiz and let us know what you scored.

If your parents still use these good old items, you might pass.

