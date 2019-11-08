Drake 'really excited' to launch dagga business

Rapper Drake has partnered with Canopy Growth on a new cannabis venture, expanding the Canadian pot giant's list of celebrity backers.

He joins Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg in partnering with Canopy Growth.

The new company, More Life Growth Company, will be based in Drake's hometown of Toronto.

Drake will own 60% of the company, while Canopy will retain a 40% stake and distribution rights, and run its day-to-day operations.