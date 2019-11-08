Lifestyle

Drake 'really excited' to launch dagga business

08 November 2019 - 10:49 By AFP Relaxnews
Drake's new cannabis venture with be called the More Life Growth Company.
Image: BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rapper Drake has partnered with Canopy Growth on a new cannabis venture, expanding the Canadian pot giant's list of celebrity backers.

He joins Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg in partnering with Canopy Growth.

The new company, More Life Growth Company, will be based in Drake's hometown of Toronto.

Drake will own 60% of the company, while Canopy will retain a 40% stake and distribution rights, and run its day-to-day operations.

How will vaping or smoking weed affect the cost of your life insurance?

The health implications aside, users of cannabis and vapes could pay more on their insurance premiums
5 months ago

"Drake's perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth's breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets," Canopy chief executive Mark Zekulin said in a statement.

For his part, Drake called the business venture "really exciting."

"The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing," he said.

Comedians Rogen and Goldberg (Superbad, Pineapple Express and This is the End) launched Houseplant in March with Canopy Growth.

Rapper Snoop Dogg partnered with the Ontario company in 2016 to create the brand "Leafs by Snoop" or LBS, while his friend and lifestyle guru Stewart plays an advisory role in the development of its CBD or cannabidiol products.

TshisaLIVE
Lifestyle
TshisaLIVE
