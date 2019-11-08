Series Review

Gutsy acting & intelligent scripting make 'Watchmen' a success

The 2009 movie 'Watchmen' failed to do justice to the groundbreaking graphic novel on which it was based. Happily this isn't the case with the 2019 series

In 1986, when Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons created their seminal graphic novel Watchmen, the world was still in the grip of Cold War paranoia.



At the time, a sense of fatalism tinged many aspects of life lived in the ever-present shadow of nuclear annihilation. Moore and Gibbons took that disquiet and terror and used it as the driving force for their vision of an alternative reality...