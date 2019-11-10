Last Word

Carpe the diem while you can

An ancient Roman bacchanale was not a sporting celebration, but from the artifacts uncovered from the ash of Vesuvius, any bar in SA sure looked similar after the final of the Rugby World Cup

I don't know exactly where it is now, but I once bought a small piece of coal that had been brought up from the bottom of the sea, excavated from the boiler room of the Titanic.



Whenever anyone came around I'd haul it out and make them stare at it, while whispering "Look! That was on Titanic!"..