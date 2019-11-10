Movies

'Doctor Sleep' celebrates 'The Shining', it doesn't ape it, says director

Based on an award-winning Stephen King novel, this horror film explores how childhood trauma echoes into adulthood. Director Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy tell us more

Horror demands a lot when it comes to the suspension of disbelief. Take The Shining, the late Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film on toxic masculinity run amok. We should just accept that a luxury resort hotel in the Colorado Rockies shuts down each winter - at the height of the ski season? Really?



Be that as it may, for our purposes the Overlook Hotel needs a caretaker during the big freeze and the place becomes home from home for maladjusted writer Jack Torrance (played by Jack Nicholson) and his personal demons...