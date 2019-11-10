SA film helps to save Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Five years ago, Johannesburg filmmaker Ulricho Grech-Cumbo had to learn about virtual reality in a hurry when a client commissioned a VR film.



“We just had to make a plan, which involved inventing a 3D 360° camera … based on research about the average distance between a person’s eyes … the stars aligned and it turned out really, really well,” he said...