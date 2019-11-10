Car Review
The Mercedes-Benz B200 is an interesting alternative to an SUV
While it's hard to fall in love with the latest B-Class's looks, its stung-by-a-bee dimensions make it an attractive proposition to those people hamstrung by kids and/or space-intensive hobbies
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Maybe it's those egg-shaped proportions or gawky lights, but the B-Class doesn't quite do it for me. You?
The latest B-Class might not carry the same visual gravitas as the sleek A-Class but those stung-by-a-bee dimensions do serve a purpose: one that makes it a more attractive proposition to those people hamstrung by kids and/or space-intensive hobbies. Especially when you fold flat the rear seat backrests and unleash 1,540-litres of stowage space...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.