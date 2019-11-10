Car Review

The Mercedes-Benz B200 is an interesting alternative to an SUV

While it's hard to fall in love with the latest B-Class's looks, its stung-by-a-bee dimensions make it an attractive proposition to those people hamstrung by kids and/or space-intensive hobbies

Maybe it's those egg-shaped proportions or gawky lights, but the B-Class doesn't quite do it for me. You?



The latest B-Class might not carry the same visual gravitas as the sleek A-Class but those stung-by-a-bee dimensions do serve a purpose: one that makes it a more attractive proposition to those people hamstrung by kids and/or space-intensive hobbies. Especially when you fold flat the rear seat backrests and unleash 1,540-litres of stowage space...