'The Morning Show' has been a great outlet for my anger: Jennifer Aniston

The A-lister seems energised since taking on her first recurring role since 'Friends', writes Margaret Gardiner

"I am powerful," asserts Jennifer Aniston. "I've learnt to fight for myself and that's not a bad thing. First you have to believe that you have something to fight for. That took a couple of years - gaining the confidence that I'm worth fighting for."



Aniston is immaculate in Maison Margiela wide-legged black pants, a Jacquemus top and Calvin Klein shoes. Her jewellery by Jillian Dempsey is like a punctuation point against her tan skin - specific, substantial, but subtle, as are the Cartier necklaces against her crew-neck T...