Humour
Why e-tolls may actually be a good thing
We live among people who stroll through life like they have all the time in the world. I'm not one of them
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Allow me to tell you why I am starting to lean towards Sanral and Tito Mboweni in their fight against Outa on e-tolls in Gauteng.
Don't be silly, it has nothing to do with the revelations that our finance minister can go an impressive six times a night. It's because I live on the wrong side of the Boerewors Curtain, which means that at least three times a week I have to drive through Gosforth Plaza on the N17 to reach civilisation. By the time I emerge, my blood pressure is hovering around the 500/350 mark...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.