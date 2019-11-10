Humour

Why e-tolls may actually be a good thing

We live among people who stroll through life like they have all the time in the world. I'm not one of them

Allow me to tell you why I am starting to lean towards Sanral and Tito Mboweni in their fight against Outa on e-tolls in Gauteng.



Don't be silly, it has nothing to do with the revelations that our finance minister can go an impressive six times a night. It's because I live on the wrong side of the Boerewors Curtain, which means that at least three times a week I have to drive through Gosforth Plaza on the N17 to reach civilisation. By the time I emerge, my blood pressure is hovering around the 500/350 mark...