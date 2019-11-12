Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70?

Social media went into meltdown mode recently when a user claimed to have found seemingly identical scarves at two different retailers, one R150 cheaper than the other.

Twitter user SinayoHans posted a snap of the two scarves with their price tags showing.

One scarf, bought at Truworths, was priced at R220. The scarf is also available online for the same price.

The other scarf is from Mr Price and cost only R69.99.