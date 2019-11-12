Lifestyle

Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70?

The streets were shooketh!

12 November 2019 - 12:23 By Kyle Zeeman
The scarves appear to be the same but are priced very differently.
Image: @SinayoHans Twitter

Social media went into meltdown mode recently when a user claimed to have found  seemingly identical scarves at two different retailers, one R150 cheaper than the other.

Twitter user SinayoHans posted a snap of the two scarves with their price tags showing.

One scarf, bought at Truworths, was priced at R220. The scarf is also available online for the same price.

The other scarf is from Mr Price and cost only R69.99.

That's a R150 price difference, fam.

The post soon went viral, with some claiming to have found the scarf at other retailers for around R180.

They thanked sis for "doing the Lord's work" and alerting the nation to a bargain.

Who needs Black Friday when you have bargain Twitter?

