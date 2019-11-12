Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70?
The streets were shooketh!
Social media went into meltdown mode recently when a user claimed to have found seemingly identical scarves at two different retailers, one R150 cheaper than the other.
Twitter user SinayoHans posted a snap of the two scarves with their price tags showing.
One scarf, bought at Truworths, was priced at R220. The scarf is also available online for the same price.
The other scarf is from Mr Price and cost only R69.99.
Mr Price R69. 99— Nocake 🍰 (@SinayoHans) November 8, 2019
Truworths R220. 00#GirlTalkZA pic.twitter.com/r8wGc4KwFT
That's a R150 price difference, fam.
The post soon went viral, with some claiming to have found the scarf at other retailers for around R180.
They thanked sis for "doing the Lord's work" and alerting the nation to a bargain.
Who needs Black Friday when you have bargain Twitter?
Got mine at YDE for R180-00 and l was like hha...tjo if only l knew ukuthi there was others for R220-00 yerrrrrr pic.twitter.com/mf2NAeXk4x— Jobe u dlala kamnand😂😂😂 (@Thabi_Ndima) November 11, 2019
Just more proof that SAfricans gets ripped-off and we must just keep paying.— WillieS (@WSchlechter) November 10, 2019
I you seeing what I'm seeing? pic.twitter.com/eoqILPmCSq— The Thinker (@TheThin00964871) November 11, 2019