Is John Legend worthy of the title Sexiest Man Alive? Social media is split

Musician John Legend is one of only a handful of stars to have achieved EGOT status, which means he's won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar AND a Tony.

Yet despite all these awards, Legend admits that winning his latest accolade — being named the Sexiest Man Alive 2019 by People Magazine — was a bit intimidating, especially as he was following on from actor Idris Elba, who held the coveted title last year.

“1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it,” the celeb tweeted.