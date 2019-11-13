Lifestyle

Is John Legend worthy of the title Sexiest Man Alive? Social media is split

13 November 2019 - 15:01 By Tswelopele Maputla
Who doesn't love John Legend? He just minds his business, makes great music and looks good while doing it.
Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Musician John Legend is one of only a handful of stars to have achieved EGOT status, which means he's won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar AND a Tony.

Yet despite all these awards, Legend admits that winning his latest accolade — being named the Sexiest Man Alive 2019 by People Magazine — was a bit intimidating, especially as he was following on from actor Idris Elba, who held the coveted title last year.

“1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it,” the celeb tweeted.

The 40-year-old singer also told People that being named the Sexiest Man Alive was exciting, but scary because “it’s a lot of pressure”. 

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title,” he said — and he was absolutely right.

Legend being crowned this year's Sexiest Man Alive has split social media.

Some Twitter users have admitted that Legend is good looking, but dispute whether the title “sexiest” was fitting. Others have suggested celebs who they think would have been a better choice.

Then there are those who think People's decision was spot on — one of whom is Legend's famously witty wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen was more than pleased to announce that she’s currently sleeping with the SMA, and promptly changed her Twitter bio to reflect this fact. LOL!

