'OK boomer' is trending. Is this phrase a peaceful comeback or ageist slur?

Call it an eye-roll from the "snowflakes" to the old-timers they blame for climate change and student debt. "OK boomer" is the new rallying cry for Generation Z, and the meme-friendly put down is suddenly everywhere.

"The reason it's resonating so well with Gen Z kids right now is that it's such a simple, short response, and it's not aggressive," explains 18-year-old Nina Kasman, who sells "OK boomer" goods on Redbubble.com.

"It's passive. It means I'm not going to give you a full response because we know boomers haven't been listening to full explanations anyway," said the student.

"OK boomer" has become the retort of choice for Gen Z kids exasperated with the views of their elders — and a potent push back at those who dismiss today's youth as easily offended "snowflakes."

It is fuelling countless memes on video app TikTok, emblazoning hoodies and t-shirts, and was even used by a member of New Zealand's parliament this week, forcing the older establishment to take notice.