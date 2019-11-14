Lifestyle

Springbok Damian de Allende is one of the 'hottest' rugby players in the world

14 November 2019 - 13:32 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Damian de Allende of the Springboks has been voted one of the best-looking players in the world.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Springbok Damian de Allende has made the grade as one of the “hottest” rugby players in the world.

Liverugbytickets.co.uk, a premier website for rugby matches and news, asked audiences around the world to vote for their favourite rugby hotties.

Italy won in the looks stakes, with Jayden Hayward topping the list, followed by England’s George Ford, Codie Taylor of New Zealand and De Allende fourth.

De Allende has graced the covers and pages of magazines such as GQ, Men’s Health and L’Uomo Vogue.

“Excitement from the Rugby World Cup (RWC) has definitely increased interest in the sport. Not only from those wanting to learn the game, but those looking for a little eye-candy,” said LiveRugbyTickets.

“Italy’s Jayden Hayward has been voted hottest rugby player of all time — Jayden can take comfort in his team’s 12th place position in the World Cup, knowing he has won this contest,” said LiveRugbyTickets.

“George Ford claims second place with 77% of the votes — England’s flyhalf proves not only does he have the ability, but the looks too.

“New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor is third. The hunk has been chosen by 76%, proving he is no doubt pleasing on the eye to many.”

The Springboks won this year's RWC in Japan, beating England 32-12 on November 2.

