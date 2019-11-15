Coffee artist Ennock Mlangeni's career soars as he prepares for solo exhibit in Belgium

Free State-based artist Ennock Mlangeni's career is taking off in a big way, as he prepares for his first-ever international art exhibition, which will be in Belgium in August 2020.

An excited Mlangeni told TimesLIVE that this big opportunity was launched by an act of kindness.

“I donated one of my art pieces to a charity for them to auction and make money, and the piece was bought by art collector Danny Weckx, who happens to own an art gallery in Belgium.”

Mlangeni was then invited to host a solo exhibition at the Uitstalling contemporary art gallery, where he plans to showcase about 20-25 pieces of his best work.

He hopes to start next year on a busy and productive note, by dedicating the months between December to April to making his masterpieces for the exhibition.

Known on social media as the “Coffee artist”, Mlangeni will use this medium [coffee] as well as paint and newspaper. “There will be so much preparation for this, as I need to be done by end April so that I'm ready for Belgium.”

Through social media, the 28-year-old artist has managed to make a name for himself, so much so that a coffee brand recently built him a new art studio in Sasolburg, Free State, where he will nurture new talent in his community.