Film
11 weird & wonderful movies to catch at the 2019 Johannesburg Film Festival
17 November 2019 - 00:00
As the year winds down, it's time for local audiences to get a taste of the best of what's been happening in local and international cinema with a selection of more than 60 films offered by this year's Johannesburg Film Festival.
With so much to choose from and only six days to watch them, here's a taste of some of the feature films and documentaries on offer:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.