Baba Tjeko quits day job, again, to follow his passion

Baba Tjeko, whose work formed part of the inaugural arteBOTANICA event at the Nirox sculpture park in Krugersdorp last weekend, began his career as an illustrator and designer working for various publications and government departments; recently, for the fourth time, he decided to quit his day job and commit himself full time to art.



His experience in advertising and design plays an integral role in the way he sells and positions himself as an artist; he frequently refers to the importance of building his brand...