Humour

'Common sense' is possibly the No 1 oxymoron in SA

Common sense in this nation is as abundant as JMPD officers who don't enjoy free 'cold drink'

The Boss of Me (BOM) shared with me how, the other day, while driving home from work, her Google Maps app took her on an unguided tour through the suburb of Westbury. At some point, she spots a rugby ball bouncing onto the road. Like anyone who possesses even a smidgen of common sense, she immediately slows down, anticipating a child chasing after the ball. Sure enough, 0.01 seconds later, a bundle of snot clad in Faf de Klerk rainbowy briefs appears, attempting to retrieve the ball.



The BOM comes to a complete halt as the snotpocket stands there transfixed, with a bunny-in-the headlights look on his face. Upon realising that this wasn't quite his day to meet his Maker, the little boy grabs his ball and, without looking, darts across the road into oncoming traffic, where a young man in a VW Polo is taking a leisurely drive at, oh, about 100 km/hr. In peak hour traffic. On a residential road...