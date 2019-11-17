Book Extract

Elton John reveals his nightmare in the depths of hell

Elton John was a shy boy with Buddy Holly glasses who grew up in a London suburb and dreamt of being a pop star. But with fame and fortune came despair and darkness.

In this extract from his autobiography, 'Me', the Rocket Man reveals his nightmare in the depths of hell and the long road to recovery …



Back in Atlanta, Hugh had some news for me. He was sick of drinking and taking drugs. He knew he couldn’t stop without help. So he was going into rehab...