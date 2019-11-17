Motoring

Kyalami 9-Hour: this high-octane supercar carnival is back after 37 years

For the first time since 1982, this high-speed parade of amped-up Porches, Ferraris, Audis and Mercs returns as the fifth and final leg of the 2019 Intercontinental GT Challenge

Back in the day, the Kyalami 9-Hour was a big deal. Before Facebook, before Twitter - hell, even before the Internet - this international sports-car race would rumble into town at the end of every year (usually November) to put on a bold, Technicoloured show of automotive endurance.



Shipped in from exotic locales around the world, sports cars from esteemed marques would gather in the pit lane: magical beasts emblazoned with names such as Porsche and Ferrari and Ford and McLaren...