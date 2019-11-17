Lifestyle

Motoring

Kyalami 9-Hour: this high-octane supercar carnival is back after 37 years

For the first time since 1982, this high-speed parade of amped-up Porches, Ferraris, Audis and Mercs returns as the fifth and final leg of the 2019 Intercontinental GT Challenge

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By

Back in the day, the Kyalami 9-Hour was a big deal. Before Facebook, before Twitter - hell, even before the Internet - this international sports-car race would rumble into town at the end of every year (usually November) to put on a bold, Technicoloured show of automotive endurance.

Shipped in from exotic locales around the world, sports cars from esteemed marques would gather in the pit lane: magical beasts emblazoned with names such as Porsche and Ferrari and Ford and McLaren...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70? Lifestyle
  2. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Three times Bonang sizzled on red carpet in the States The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Five simple tips to cook up an amazing bunny chow Food
  5. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X