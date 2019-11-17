Netflix's latest animation 'Klaus' is the Christmas gift we've been wishing for

Not your usual sappy Santa story, the film showcases the importance of selflessness, generosity, friendship and overcoming differences

Spanish director Sergio Pablos has a long career in animation, where he's worked in various capacities on films such as Despicable Me, Rio and Small Foot. Now, thanks to Netflix, Pablos has brought his Christmas origins story, Klaus, to small screens around the globe ahead of the festive season.



As Pablos recalls, "I started working on the idea in 2010 and I looked around and saw there were a lot of origins stories being released and so I though it would be interesting to look for a fictional character whose mythology and legend could be updated, and I landed on Santa Claus."..