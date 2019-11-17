Lifestyle

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite is a safer choice for kid gamers than a smartphone

Parents will also approve of the fact that this fun, portable device is lighter on the wallet than other gaming systems

17 November 2019 - 00:00

Leaving the soot-filled city of Joburg for the golden fields of the Free State, I noticed that time was passing at a more rapid pace then I usually experience on a road trip. The "are we there yet" syndrome was taking longer than expected to set in.

While I could have attributed this to maturity, I knew that it was actually thanks to the addition of a new companion, Link, who was also on a journey - a search for Zelda, hero of the popular action-adventure video-game franchise created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, and available on my new hand-held Nintendo Switch Lite...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70? Lifestyle
  2. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Three times Bonang sizzled on red carpet in the States The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Five simple tips to cook up an amazing bunny chow Food
  5. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X