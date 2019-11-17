Gaming
Nintendo Switch Lite is a safer choice for kid gamers than a smartphone
Parents will also approve of the fact that this fun, portable device is lighter on the wallet than other gaming systems
17 November 2019 - 00:00
Leaving the soot-filled city of Joburg for the golden fields of the Free State, I noticed that time was passing at a more rapid pace then I usually experience on a road trip. The "are we there yet" syndrome was taking longer than expected to set in.
While I could have attributed this to maturity, I knew that it was actually thanks to the addition of a new companion, Link, who was also on a journey - a search for Zelda, hero of the popular action-adventure video-game franchise created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, and available on my new hand-held Nintendo Switch Lite...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.