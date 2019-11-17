Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite is a safer choice for kid gamers than a smartphone

Parents will also approve of the fact that this fun, portable device is lighter on the wallet than other gaming systems

Leaving the soot-filled city of Joburg for the golden fields of the Free State, I noticed that time was passing at a more rapid pace then I usually experience on a road trip. The "are we there yet" syndrome was taking longer than expected to set in.



While I could have attributed this to maturity, I knew that it was actually thanks to the addition of a new companion, Link, who was also on a journey - a search for Zelda, hero of the popular action-adventure video-game franchise created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, and available on my new hand-held Nintendo Switch Lite...