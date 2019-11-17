Lifestyle

Tribute

Poet, storyteller and activist Sandile Dikeni's death leaves a quiet vacuum

Bongani Madondo paints a portrait of the poet as a symbol of Quiet Beauty in a Cacophonous Landscape

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By Bongani Madondo

It ain’t the song, but the singer of it, the woman had said. — James McBride, “Song Yet Sung”

Rereading Sandile Dikeni ushered me into a terrifying state of zen. I will add to that din of voices, the billion words compressed into fast-food churned out down memory lanes by those who now claim kinship...

