Tribute

Poet, storyteller and activist Sandile Dikeni's death leaves a quiet vacuum

Bongani Madondo paints a portrait of the poet as a symbol of Quiet Beauty in a Cacophonous Landscape

It ain’t the song, but the singer of it, the woman had said. — James McBride, “Song Yet Sung”



Rereading Sandile Dikeni ushered me into a terrifying state of zen. I will add to that din of voices, the billion words compressed into fast-food churned out down memory lanes by those who now claim kinship...