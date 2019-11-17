R10k on pets treats: South Africans are going wild pampering their fur babies

If you could time travel and reincarnate you wouldn't be doing too badly coming back as Snowy, Kyubi or Sadie, circa spring 2019. So loved are these pooches that their days are a pampered bliss of designer birthday cakes, wardrobes of cute kit, home-away-from-home hotels and even "limo" services to and from their spa days.



Next-level pet pampering has evolved. Dogs come in for the best of it, though cats, bunnies and guinea pigs get their fair share from besotted owners. It's thanks to advances in medical science and even our patterns of conspicuous consumption...