Reeva Steenkamp & Babes Wodumo under the spotlight in toxic love doccie

When women called in to her radio show to describe how they were hurt, bruised and battered in poisoned relationships, veteran journalist Iman Rappetti questioned what kept them from leaving.



She wants to be a part of as many conversations that unmask abuse as possible, and is the host of a one-off documentary focusing on high-profile abusive relationships that will be screened on DStv next month...