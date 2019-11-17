Lifestyle

Opinion

So now we have to stop clapping in theatres & use jazz hands instead

Some people are traumatised by the noise, apparently. But really, if we're banning clapping, why stop there?

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By

Once on a ship I met an elderly woman who was married to an American submarine commander. I met him too, but she was the more interesting party, because she only had one hand.

Every time I asked she would gravely explain what happened: it was an incident with a combine harvester on the small Kansas farm where she grew up; it was an unfortunate incident involving petting the jaguar at the Brooklyn Zoo; her hand was severed in a lightsabre fight with a man who subsequently turned out to be her father; she was arrested and handcuffed to a lamppost and "I pulled and pulled. Something had to give. I hoped it would be the lamppost."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70? Lifestyle
  2. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Three times Bonang sizzled on red carpet in the States The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Five simple tips to cook up an amazing bunny chow Food
  5. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X