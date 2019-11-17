Opinion

So now we have to stop clapping in theatres & use jazz hands instead

Some people are traumatised by the noise, apparently. But really, if we're banning clapping, why stop there?

Once on a ship I met an elderly woman who was married to an American submarine commander. I met him too, but she was the more interesting party, because she only had one hand.



Every time I asked she would gravely explain what happened: it was an incident with a combine harvester on the small Kansas farm where she grew up; it was an unfortunate incident involving petting the jaguar at the Brooklyn Zoo; her hand was severed in a lightsabre fight with a man who subsequently turned out to be her father; she was arrested and handcuffed to a lamppost and "I pulled and pulled. Something had to give. I hoped it would be the lamppost."..