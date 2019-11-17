The A-Listers

SOCIAL | 'Siren' sounds at Kuli Roberts' book launch

She was woke long before the advent of Twitter, and now Kuli Roberts — that irreverent and effervescent ex-journo cum radio and TV personality — can add author to her list of accomplishments.



The pocket-sized mom of two revealed her first novel, a sort of Jackie Collins meets Mzansi potboiler called Siren, to a crowd of adoring fans at Midrand’s Mall of Africa on Tuesday night...