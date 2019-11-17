The A-Listers

SOCIAL | Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green finds love with Ze Nxumalo

He was Tamaryn Green’s biggest supporter, flying to Thailand to raise the South African flag in the audience when the 2018 Miss SA competed in the Miss Universe beauty pageant last year.



And after her Miss SA reign ended, the friendship between Tamaryn and rising businessman Ze Nxumalo turned into a whirlwind romance...