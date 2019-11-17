Species of dwarf chameleon identified in SA
17 November 2019 - 00:00
In a world full of rhino warriors, elephant rangers and big-cat defenders, one conservationist is looking out for the little guy that hates to be seen.
For 14 years, leather worker Aldo Kleyn’s home has been a sanctuary for the Knysna dwarf chameleon. The swivel-eyed reptiles have taken over his life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.