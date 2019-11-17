Art

WAM exhibit pays homage to the late David Koloane's creative core

'David Koloane: Chronicles of a Resilient Visionary' attempts to conjure the late artist's presence through his work and his words

David Koloane lived to see the opening of A Resilient Visionary: Poetic Expressions of David Koloane, but not long after. The big retrospective of his work showed first at Iziko in June this year, and is on at the Standard Bank Gallery until December.



"When he passed on, after 29 days of the exhibition, it shut me down," says Thembinkosi Goniwe, the exhibition's curator. Its meaning had shifted unexpectedly; suddenly it was a commemoration of his life, too...