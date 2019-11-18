H&M partners with Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation to create opportunities for disadvantaged youth

Strengthening young people’s opportunities for employment and equipping them with the necessary skills to enter the job market are critical pathways to reducing inequality and building incomes.

This is the belief of fashion retailer H&M that in partnership with the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, run a Youth@Work programme that looks to provide opportunities to disadvantaged youth between the ages of 17 to 20 years of age.

We speak to Razaan Bailey (RB), programme director at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and Oldouz Mirzaie (OM), country manager of H&M SA about this vital initiative.

What is the Youth@Work programme and its objectives?

RB: The programme is a partnership between the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation (D<F) and H&M SA, specifically designed to address the issues of rising unemployment among young people, in particular young women, and to help them make informed career decisions and find meaningful employment.

Undertaken in the Western Cape, students participate in a nine-month programme to help develop their skills for employment and instil a strong sense of citizenship. They receive personal and professional skills training; service-learning opportunities and engage in job shadowing and mentoring exercises.