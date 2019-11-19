'Gay' penguins steal abandoned egg to raise chick as their own

Two male black-footed penguins from DierenPark Amersfoort Zoo in the Netherlands are making global news headlines after they adopted an egg to raise as their own. It isn't clear whether the egg has been fertilised, but the couple is giving it their all by taking turns to keep it warm, according to Pink News.

The publication reported that the “gay” couple stole the egg because it was not being taken care of by its parents, who have since produced a new one, according to an Instagram post by the zoo.