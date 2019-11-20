How you could get your hands on a Picasso worth millions for only R1.6k

The last time the organisers held one, six years ago, Picasso's Man with Opera Hat was won by a 25-year-old Pittsburgh fire safety official, Jeffrey Gonano, who was looking for something to decorate his home.

The €5m raised went to help preserve the ancient city of Tyre in Lebanon.

"Art and charity usually come together at gala dinners, where a few wealthy people fork out millionaire sums for a painting," said Peri Cochin, the French television producer behind the draw.

She hopes to raise up to €19m for CARE from the new raffle: 50,000 people — mostly from the US, Britain, Mexico and Brazil — took part in the last draw.

The painting this time comes from the billionaire Lebanese-born collector David Nahmad, who has one of the biggest private collection of Picassos in the world.

He will get €1m from the draw, with the rest going to the charity.

Picasso Museum director Laurent Le Bon said the painting comes from a period when Picasso "synthesised the realist and cubist currents" of his work.

It is a painting "that makes people think and dream", he said.

The draw, which is being run through the 1picasso100euros.com website, will take place in Paris on January 6.