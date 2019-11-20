How you could get your hands on a Picasso worth millions for only R1.6k
It is the closest that anyone outside the super rich is ever likely to get to owning a painting by Picasso. A canvas titled Nature Morte by the Spanish master worth more than €1m (about R16.4m) is to be raffled off for charity.
Anyone buying a €100 ticket (about R1,600) in the international draw has a one-in-200,000 chance of winning a still life of a stylised glass of absinthe and a newspaper Picasso created in 1921.
The draw, the proceeds of which will go to the charity CARE to combat poverty in Africa, was launched at the Picasso Museum in Paris on Tuesday.
The last time the organisers held one, six years ago, Picasso's Man with Opera Hat was won by a 25-year-old Pittsburgh fire safety official, Jeffrey Gonano, who was looking for something to decorate his home.
The €5m raised went to help preserve the ancient city of Tyre in Lebanon.
"Art and charity usually come together at gala dinners, where a few wealthy people fork out millionaire sums for a painting," said Peri Cochin, the French television producer behind the draw.
She hopes to raise up to €19m for CARE from the new raffle: 50,000 people — mostly from the US, Britain, Mexico and Brazil — took part in the last draw.
The painting this time comes from the billionaire Lebanese-born collector David Nahmad, who has one of the biggest private collection of Picassos in the world.
He will get €1m from the draw, with the rest going to the charity.
Picasso Museum director Laurent Le Bon said the painting comes from a period when Picasso "synthesised the realist and cubist currents" of his work.
It is a painting "that makes people think and dream", he said.
The draw, which is being run through the 1picasso100euros.com website, will take place in Paris on January 6.