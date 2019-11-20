Lizzo leads the pack as 2020 Grammy nominations are announced

Singer and rapper Lizzo scored eight Grammy nominations Wednesday to lead a field packed with newcomers, including bold pop iconoclast Billie Eilish and overnight sensation Lil Nas X, for music's biggest honours.

The magnetic 31-year-old Lizzo debuted in 2013 but truly burst into the public eye this year with her third studio album Cuz I Love You, which scored a nomination for the prestigious Album of the Year category for the Grammys, which will take place on January 26.

Eilish also nabbed a shot at best album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to bring her total nomination count to six, as the genre-bending meme king Lil Nas X rode the fame of his viral smash Old Town Road to also snag six chances at Grammy gold.