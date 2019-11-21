Lifestyle

SA woman proves you don't need a partner to get married, marries herself

21 November 2019 - 05:27 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A widow from Vanderbijlpark has got hitched - to herself. She says she loves and trusts herself and hopes 'irritating men' will stay away.
A widow from Vanderbijlpark has got hitched - to herself. She says she loves and trusts herself and hopes 'irritating men' will stay away.
Image: iSTOCK

A widow from Vanderbijlpark has made history by becoming Mzansi's first reported woman to marry herself.

According to an Alberton Record report, Rita Woodall-Terblanche married herself in a private ceremony on Saturday, hosted at the Riverside Sun Hotel conference centre.

Sologamy, where people marry themselves, is not legally recognised anywhere in the world, but has become an increasingly popular trend internationally.

Woodall-Terblanche is the first reported person in SA to marry herself, the Citizen reported.

The Vaal Weekblad reported that Woodall-Terblanche designed her own wedding ring and even said vows to herself in front of a small wedding party.

The mother of two was previously married for 37 years before her husband died three year ago.

In an interview on eNCA, Woodall-Terblanche said she married herself because she trusted herself.

“No one can love you as much as you love yourself. You can also never trust anyone as you trust yourself.”

She added that a bonus to her self-marriage was that irritating men would stay away.

Ayanda Borotho: Marriage should not be bondage

'Marriage should be a safe and liberating space where people grow to be their best version and to do it honouring each other'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee’s divorce: A timeline

Enhle and Black Coffee are getting divorced
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Young woman calls off wedding, still has photo shoot to inspire women to choose themselves

Chandley Brelsford called off her wedding that was set to happen in June. The man she would have married was abusive and would not have made her ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death Travel
  2. Eight of Somizi's best & worst fashion moments from 'Idols SA' season 15 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Indebted or in denial? A candid look at what it means to be white in SA today Lifestyle
  4. Best & worst dressed celebs at the SA Style Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Reeva Steenkamp & Babes Wodumo under the spotlight in toxic love doccie Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X